Illinois stopgap ends, headaches continue for local organization

The Illinois stopgap measure passed by lawmakers earlier this year, ends December 30, but the budget impasse continues into 2017.

Joanne Dedert, the director of the Madonna House in Quincy says they haven't received funds from the stopgap measure, causing them to ask for the community's help now more than ever.

With 1400 people coming to their food pantry every month, Dedert says the lack of money not only hurts the organization, but those who need help the most.

"Many folks come to our food pantry so they can pay their utility bills, so they can pay their rent bills," Dedert said. "Not because they want to, because it's just a matter of survival."

Dedert says they hope to expand the resources to promote everyday life skills in 2017, but that will likely be on hold until state funds arrive.

