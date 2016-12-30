Pittsfield Police warn about phone scam - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pittsfield Police warn about phone scam

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pittsfield, Illinois police are warning the public about a new scam.

Officers say scammers are using fake caller ID information to trick customers into thinking a call is coming from  Pittsfield City Hall. They call the practice "caller ID spoofing."

Pittsfield Police want to remind people that the city does not call utility customers about past-due accounts and will not ask for credit card information or other personal information over the phone.    

If you get a call like this, police say you should hang up immediately and call City Hall at 217-285-4484. 

