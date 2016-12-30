Fiery crash sends two to the hospital

A fiery two-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Camp Point Friday night sent two people to the hospital.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department said in a release that Robert Koontz of Camp Point, Illinois was traveling eastbound in a Dodge truck on Wood Street in Camp Point, when he crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler SUV driven by April Maulding of Clayton, Illinois.

Dollar General employee Sandra Beatty said that she was working inside when the crash took place.

"We heard a large crash. Bang. We weren't sure what it was, so some customers were in. We all came outside, and decided it was time to call 911."

Both vehicles were totaled, and Koontz and one of them was flipped upside down, and caught fire.

Both Koontz and Maulding were taken to Blessing Hospital with major injuries.

IDOT placed barricades to block U.S. 24 and re-routed traffic. An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team also worked on the scene.