Friday Sports Extra - December 30

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Championship*
St. Joseph-Ogden: 73
QND: 81
Justin Bottorff: 17 pts (named All-Tournament)
Carter Cramsey: 15 pts
Johnny Ray/Wade Willer/Mac Little: 10 pts each
Brandon Trimble (SJO): 51 pts
Raiders: (11-1), second straight championship
(Collinsville/Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)
*Fifth Place*
Quincy High: 49
Decatur Eisenhower: 52
Parker Bland: 18 pts, 9 rebs (named All-Tournament)
Garrett Gadeke: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (11-3)
(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
*Championship*
Canton (Ill.): 41
Pittsfield: 45
Saukees: first MWHT title since 1995
*Third Place*
West Hancock: 47
Farmington: 45
Drake Hammel: 21 pts
*Fifth Place*
Illini West: 48
Illini Bluffs: 80
Jackson Porter: 22 pts
*Consolation Championship*
Abingdon-Avon: 48
Central: 40
Christian Rigg: 13 pts
*Morning/Afternoon Games*
Illini West: 50
Monmouth/Roseville: 36
Connor Artman: 11 pts
Central: 52
Macomb: 38
Lane Marlow: 14 pts
Carter Fayhee: 19 pts, 13 rebs
(Moberly Shootout)
Palmyra: 55
Boonville: 62
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Championship*
Rockford Lutheran: 46
Central/SE: 48
-- Overtime
Laney Lantz: 24 pts, game tying FT's in final seconds (named All-Tournament)
Brianna Hildebrand: 11 pts
Kolby McClelland: go-ahead basket in OT
Lady Panthers: first SFHC championship in program history
(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 45
Alton: 20
Jada Humphrey: 17 pts, 7 rebs
(Moberly Shootout)
Palmyra: 28
Boonville: 61
**College Basketball**
(Men)
Bryant & Stratton: 67
John Wood: 81
Gabe McKenzie: 29 pts
Trail Blazers: (7-7)
(Women)
John Wood: 64
Schoolcraft: 56
Michaela Gronewold: 21 pts
