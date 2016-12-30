Friday Sports Extra - December 30

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Championship*

St. Joseph-Ogden: 73

QND: 81

Justin Bottorff: 17 pts (named All-Tournament)

Carter Cramsey: 15 pts

Johnny Ray/Wade Willer/Mac Little: 10 pts each

Brandon Trimble (SJO): 51 pts

Raiders: (11-1), second straight championship



(Collinsville/Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)

*Fifth Place*

Quincy High: 49

Decatur Eisenhower: 52

Parker Bland: 18 pts, 9 rebs (named All-Tournament)

Garrett Gadeke: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (11-3)



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

*Championship*

Canton (Ill.): 41

Pittsfield: 45

Saukees: first MWHT title since 1995



*Third Place*

West Hancock: 47

Farmington: 45

Drake Hammel: 21 pts



*Fifth Place*

Illini West: 48

Illini Bluffs: 80

Jackson Porter: 22 pts



*Consolation Championship*

Abingdon-Avon: 48

Central: 40

Christian Rigg: 13 pts



*Morning/Afternoon Games*

Illini West: 50

Monmouth/Roseville: 36

Connor Artman: 11 pts



Central: 52

Macomb: 38

Lane Marlow: 14 pts

Carter Fayhee: 19 pts, 13 rebs



(Moberly Shootout)

Palmyra: 55

Boonville: 62





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Championship*

Rockford Lutheran: 46

Central/SE: 48

-- Overtime

Laney Lantz: 24 pts, game tying FT's in final seconds (named All-Tournament)

Brianna Hildebrand: 11 pts

Kolby McClelland: go-ahead basket in OT

Lady Panthers: first SFHC championship in program history



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Quincy High: 45

Alton: 20

Jada Humphrey: 17 pts, 7 rebs



(Moberly Shootout)

Palmyra: 28

Boonville: 61





**College Basketball**



(Men)

Bryant & Stratton: 67

John Wood: 81

Gabe McKenzie: 29 pts

Trail Blazers: (7-7)



(Women)

John Wood: 64

Schoolcraft: 56

Michaela Gronewold: 21 pts