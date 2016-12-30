Friday Sports Extra - December 30 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - December 30

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND defeated defending Class 2A state champion St. Joe-Ogden to win the State Farm Holiday Classic. QND defeated defending Class 2A state champion St. Joe-Ogden to win the State Farm Holiday Classic.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Championship*
St. Joseph-Ogden: 73
QND: 81
Justin Bottorff: 17 pts (named All-Tournament)
Carter Cramsey: 15 pts
Johnny Ray/Wade Willer/Mac Little: 10 pts each
Brandon Trimble (SJO): 51 pts
Raiders: (11-1), second straight championship

(Collinsville/Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)
*Fifth Place*
Quincy High: 49
Decatur Eisenhower: 52
Parker Bland: 18 pts, 9 rebs (named All-Tournament)
Garrett Gadeke: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (11-3)

(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
*Championship*
Canton (Ill.): 41 
Pittsfield: 45
Saukees: first MWHT title since 1995

*Third Place*
West Hancock: 47
Farmington: 45
Drake Hammel: 21 pts

*Fifth Place*
Illini West: 48
Illini Bluffs: 80
Jackson Porter: 22 pts

*Consolation Championship*
Abingdon-Avon: 48
Central: 40
Christian Rigg: 13 pts

*Morning/Afternoon Games*
Illini West: 50
Monmouth/Roseville: 36
Connor Artman: 11 pts

Central: 52
Macomb: 38
Lane Marlow: 14 pts
Carter Fayhee: 19 pts, 13 rebs

(Moberly Shootout)
Palmyra: 55
Boonville: 62


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Championship*
Rockford Lutheran: 46
Central/SE: 48
-- Overtime
Laney Lantz: 24 pts, game tying FT's in final seconds (named All-Tournament)
Brianna Hildebrand: 11 pts
Kolby McClelland: go-ahead basket in OT
Lady Panthers: first SFHC championship in program history

(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 45
Alton: 20
Jada Humphrey: 17 pts, 7 rebs

(Moberly Shootout)
Palmyra: 28
Boonville: 61


**College Basketball**

(Men)
Bryant & Stratton: 67
John Wood: 81
Gabe McKenzie: 29 pts
Trail Blazers: (7-7)

(Women)
John Wood: 64
Schoolcraft: 56
Michaela Gronewold: 21 pts

