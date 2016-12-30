Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday weekend

Farmers used to say corn should be "knee high by the 4th of July." Corn is much taller on Tuesday, but the 4th is still a milestone in the growing season. After a wet spring, crops are taking form.More >>
Springfield, Illinois (AP) The Illinois Senate has OK'd an annual spending plan of $36 billion following a critical vote to raise the income tax rate.More >>
The Illinois budget impasse has put local schools in tough spots, halted transportation projects, and slashed social services.More >>
Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.More >>
Illinois senators return to Springfield on the 4th of July, possibly voting to end the states' budget impasse.
A Chicago man has died after trying to rescue an 11-year-old who fell from a small motorboat into Lake Michigan.More >>
Support for local veterans is growing just in time for the fourth of July. 265 bouquets of flowers were delivered to the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash between a semi and an SUV Monday afternoon in McDonough County, Illinois.More >>
