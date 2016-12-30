Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday weekend

This weekend is one of the most dangerous on the roads and as you get ready to celebrate the New Year with family and friends, a warning from police.

According to IDOT: in the last five years, 41 percent of fatal crashes on the New Years weekend involved someone who had been drinking.

Illinois State Police say they'll be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and we want people to understand that there is always an alternative. Calling for a cab, calling a friend, calling a family member. Someone again to get you to your destination safely," said Sergeant Mike Kindhart.

At Spring Street Bar in Quincy, bartender Kate Gosnell says the small town nature of her bar makes it easy if she needs to tell someone they are too drunk to drive.

"It's a friendly place, so if I have to make a friendly suggestion to someone that they shouldn't have another drink, or they maybe shouldn't drive home, I don't often run into trouble," she said.

Residents say they are ready to enjoy the holiday weekend, but a little common sense can go a long way.

"It's New Years eve and it's about doing it, and having all the fun you want to have, but getting where you need to be safely, and not causing anybody else any damage or injury," said Randy Phillips.

