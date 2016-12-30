Rush to spend Flexible Spending Accounts before new year

Tri-state businesses say with the end of the year quickly approaching, people are rushing to use their health benefits. If you have haven't spent money on your Flexible Spending Account by the end of the year, it'll be lost, that money expires in January.

Employees at 20/20 Eyecare in Quincy say they've been very busy these last few days with people coming in to make sure they can use their FSA cash. They say people often over estimate the amount of money they'll need for medical expenses.

They probably haven't had as many emergencies than they thought they would have throughout the year or they planned too much because of last year's spending, and they just didn't need it. So now its a rush to get it in at the end of the year." said Sheila Walker with 20/20 Eyecare Inc.