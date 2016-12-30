Rush to spend Flexible Spending Accounts before new year - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rush to spend Flexible Spending Accounts before new year

Posted:

Tri-state businesses say with the end of the year quickly approaching, people are rushing to use their health benefits. If you have haven't spent money on your Flexible Spending Account by the end of the year, it'll be lost, that money expires in January.

Employees at 20/20 Eyecare in Quincy say they've been very busy these last few days with people coming in to make sure they can use their FSA cash. They say people often over estimate the amount of money they'll need for medical expenses.

They probably haven't had as many emergencies than they thought they would have throughout the year or they planned too much because of last year's spending, and they just didn't need it. So now its a rush to get it in at the end of the year."  said Sheila Walker with 20/20 Eyecare Inc.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.