Quincy apartment fire sends one to hospital

The fire took place at this apartment building off of Vermont Street in Quincy.

An early Saturday morning fire sent one Quincy resident to the hospital.

Captain Eric Smith with the Quincy Fire Department said that crews were called to a structure fire in an apartment at the corner of 10th and Vermont just after midnight.

Crews had to rescue one man with a ladder, who was trapped on a balcony. He was sent to the hospital with injuries.

Smith said the fire started in one of the upstairs apartments, which were heavily damaged.

Smith said the fire crews left the scene around 3:00 a.m.