Quincy apartment fire sends one to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy apartment fire sends one to hospital

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The fire took place at this apartment building off of Vermont Street in Quincy. The fire took place at this apartment building off of Vermont Street in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An early Saturday morning fire sent one Quincy resident to the hospital.

Captain Eric Smith with the Quincy Fire Department said that crews were called to a structure fire in an apartment at the corner of 10th and Vermont just after midnight.

Crews had to rescue one man with a ladder, who was trapped on a balcony. He was sent to the hospital with injuries.

Smith said the fire started in one of the upstairs apartments, which were heavily damaged. 

Smith said the fire crews left the scene around 3:00 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.