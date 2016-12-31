Camp Point man dies following crash

Truck after crash on highway 24 in Camp Point.

A Camp Point man died Saturday following a fiery crash Friday night, according to Adams County Coroner James Keller said.

Keller said 33-year-old Robert Koontz was pronounced dead on Friday night at 11:34 p.m. He died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

The crash happened on Highway 24 in Camp Point just before 8:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said Koontz was eastbound in a Dodge truck when he crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler SUV driven by 31-year-old April Maulding, of Clayton, Illinois.

Both drivers were taken to Blessing Hospital with major injuries. The crash report states Koontz was not wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Maulding was listed in stable condition at Blessing Hospital.