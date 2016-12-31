Quincy man arrested after falling asleep at wheel

Albert Cartmill of Quincy was arrested early Saturday morning at 24th and Broadway in Quincy.

The Quincy Police Department arrested a man early Saturday morning after finding him slumped over his steering wheel at 24th and Broadway.

64-year-old Albert Cartmill of Quincy was in his car at 12:40am when police found him.

After Cartmill was evaluated by EMS, police searched Cartmill, and his car and discovered what appeared to be methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, prescription hydrocodone, and cannabis.

Cartmill was charged with Aggravated DUI, Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of cannabis, and driving on an expired license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

He was placed in Adams County Jail.