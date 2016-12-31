Bystanders react to Quincy apartment fire to help others

After questions over a truck that the city of Quincy purchased, its lawyers say it was bought legally and followed city code.More >>
Plans to replace a bridge on Quincy's north side are finally moving forward Monday, nearly a year and a half after it was approved.More >>
A local gun club has expanded to meet the growing demand, especially with younger people.More >>
A special city council meeting was held Keokuk Monday night to go over strategic planning for projects and the community's needs this year.More >>
Over 4,000 people from 20 different states came to Hamilton, Illinois Monday for a car collector auction. Sullivan Auctioneers held their annual spring collector car auction.More >>
Officials at Western Illinois University are raising fees for new students, but it won't do much to help the university dig out of a financial hole left by the state budget impasse.More >>
McDonough District Hospital is struggling with money. Administrators say that's because the State of Illinois' employee insurance plan isn't paying up.More >>
Illinois state law requires high school transcripts to show a student's SAT score, however lawmakers are considering changing that.More >>
Construction crews have been working on a new community center in Hamilton, IllinoisMore >>
