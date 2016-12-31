Bystanders react to Quincy apartment fire to help others

After Saturday's fire, the wreaths at Quincy Fire Stations now have seven white bulbs

The fire department needed to rescue a man off of the back balcony.

An early Saturday morning apartment fire on 10th and Vermont sent one man to the hospital, and displaced several people.

Just after midnight, witnesses reported flames coming out of 227 North 10th Street.

Sarah Woodworth and her friends were at Parker's Pub on 10th and Maine, and saw the flames from 2 blocks away.

"It was coming out really bad in the middle of the apartment, upstairs, and then it was heading out of the attic." Woodworth said. "And it was pretty crazy."

Woodworth and her friends called 911 while running to the apartments. When they arrived, she said they went into the basement and got an elderly woman out of the building and away from the fire.

"Ended up giving her our coats. Trying to keep her warm." Woodworth recalled. "They tried to help somebody off the balcony, but luckily firefighters got there before it was able to escalate before being disastrous."

Quincy Fire Captain Eric Smith said the man living on the balcony suffered injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Woodworth said it was a scary situation.

"They were trying to think of ways to get him down before they did." Woodworth noted. "Luckily the fire department responded quickly and were able to get him down."

Woodworth had advice for anyone else who comes across people in need.

"At least call 911, and get people help if they need it, and don't be afraid." Woodworth said.

The apartment fire was the seventh structure fire during the keep the wreaths red campaign. Out of the twenty red bulbs, seven have changed to white this holiday season.

"Our keep the wreath red, I believe it ends today." Captain Eric Smith said. "We have seven white bulbs on it. We're asking everybody please be a little conscientious. You know we love our public out there. We want them to be happy and safe."

The building owner said that in addition to the fire damage, several units suffered water damage.