Tri-States sports year in review

The year 2016 didn't start with a bang. It took a while to get rolling but once it did, it never stopped.



On the basketball court the Central-Southeastern girls started 2016 with a win and didn't stop winning until the state semifinal game before ultimately bringing home a third place trophy.



The Keokuk girls, meanwhile, became very good at cutting down nets while making the state tournament for the first time in six years.



In Liberty, fathers and sons bonded over a shared history of basketball success as the Eagles finished with their best season in program history and a third place finish in Class 1A.



"I wanted to finish as the best in school history and that is what kept everyone going after the loss," said Liberty guard Daniel Mast after the third-place title game in March.



Meanwhile, West Hancock's Will Lucie made his fourth trip to the state wrestling tournament and the fourth time was the charm as the senior won the 138-pound title by decision.



"It just means the world to me. I've worked so hard for this. I've worked my entire life," said Lucie immediately after his win.



In the Show-Me-State, the Canton baseball team showed out and strung together an amazing 21-game winning streak before losing to Valle Catholic in the Class 2 state title game.



"We showed a lot of heart. We just played together and for each other," said Canton outfielder LaVion Wilson after their lone defeat.



Just two years removed from their last Prospect League title , the Quincy Gems secured a spot in the playoffs with a first half West Division title before winning the division outright in the playoffs.



However, the biggest summer story may have come from the golf course as several of the game's best made the Gem City their home for a day in first annual Tri-State Pro-Am.



"This isn't supposed to be a one-year event. This is supposed to be long term so we'll just make it bigger and better each year," said PGA pro and Quincy native Luke Guthrie.



Then, football season arrived in all its glory. But it was Monroe City who took all the glory as the Class 1 Runner-Up after only winning 3 games a year before.



"There is nothing to be ashamed of. We made it to state, we just drew the short end of the straw," said Monroe City senior Logan Minter after their state championship loss in November.



Back in Liberty, meanwhile, the Eagle continued to add to their trophy case as the girls cross country team became the first female program in school history to win a state trophy by taking third in the Class 1A state meet.



"It's a great feeling knowing you're the first one to do it. Hopefully it sets something in motion," said Liberty senior runner Katelyn Obert.



For the Holy Trinity volleyball team, traditions were continued. The Crusaders made another trip to the state tournament to extend their streak to seven straight years.



However, it was West Prairie that started a new tradition by winning the IHSA Class 1A state title which gave long-time head coach Teri Paul the first championship of her astonishing career.



Fighting back tears after the win Paul said, "This is a mile stone, and it has taken all of them to get it."



Yes, 2016 had its lows in the Tri-State sports world. But thankfully, the highs were proven to outweigh the lows with the number of stories coming from the local sports scene.

