YMCA offering membership deals for the New Year

People using work out equipment at YMCA on 3101 Maine St in Quincy.

If you're looking to be more active for your new year's resolution, the YMCA was the place to be on Sunday.

For one day only, the YMCA had their no joiners fee event.

The gym offered a yearly membership at 20 percent off to go along with a no cancellation fee.

The only fee people had to pay Sunday was the membership.

YMCA Employees say its important to offer this deal because they want to give people the opportunity to start the new year with a healthy lifestyle.

"We just want to give people the opportunity to come in and start the new year off on the right foot, getting some exercise and just fun and you know, making new goals and challenges," Membership Director Lindsey Miller said.

For other membership deals and information, you can visit any location in Quincy, Hannibal, or Keokuk.

The YMCA is also offering their fit start weight loss challenge starting January 4. You don't not have to be a member, but you do need a workout partner.