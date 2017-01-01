Tri-State health program helps smokers quit

It's a new year so everyone is coming up with a new years resolution. And If one of them is to quit smoking, there's a program that will help you meet your goal so you can stop.

The James E. Cary Cancer Center at Hannibal Regional Hospital is offering a free 7 week class to help people put down the cigarette.

"Basically it's quit smoking, you know figuring out that you are ready to do something different with your life," Mary Ripper, Social Worker with The James E. Cary Cancer Center, said.

Barton Foreman has been smoking since he was 14 years old.

"I quit on my own cold turkey about four or five times, but some kind of thing comes up and there a stress level and boom you are right back at it again." Barton Foreman who went through the Smoking Cessation program said.

He says the program was helpful and the staff showed him the way to make sure he stopped.

“Using the tools and the booklet that they gave me in the Smoking Cessation class, very helpful."

2016 numbers from the Statistic Brain Research Institute showed quit smoking was the 7th popular New Years resolution. Officials say staying committed to the end goal is the key to stop the addiction.

"It didn't last, like most new years resolutions, you say your going to do it, but it falls by the wayside,” he said.

"If they don't make it to week four then they probably are not going to come to the last few weeks, there are people that drop off, but i usually encourage them to come back anytime,” Ripper said.

Barton says he now considers himself a non smoker thanks to the program

"When you decided you want to quite, you need to do it and stick to it,” he said.

For class information and how to register contact The James E. Cary Cancer Center at (573) 406-5800 or click here