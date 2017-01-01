Fort Madison Police alert residents about area robberies

Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig sent out a Facebook message on the police department page Sunday afternoon about several robberies around the area.

Sittig said the victims have been employees at the Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Wever, Iowa just north of Fort Madison.

He said many of the victims are not English speaking or have trouble communicating with authorities.

Employees at the plant are paid usually on Thursday's or Friday's, Sittig said. He write that they tend to cash their checks and then buy money orders to transfer funds to their families.

Sittig is now asking business owners and managers to notify employees and to be aware of suspicious activity around the business when checks are being cashed.

He says at this moment, there have been no instances where this has occurred in Fort Madison but the police department is working hard to prevent robberies from happening and are asking for your help in case something does happen.

Here is the full post from ChIef Sittig: