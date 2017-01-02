Missouri increases minimum wage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri increases minimum wage

Posted:
(NBC News) -

20 states increased the minimum wage January 1, including the Show Me State.

Missourians will see a 5 cent increase... raising it to 7.70 an hour.

The federal minimum wage remains tat $7.25 and hour, where it has been since 2009.

4.4 million low-wage workers are expected to receive a raise because they earn less than the new minimum in their state.

With the wage increases, Washington D.C. remains at the top of the minimum wage scale at $12.50 per hour.

 

