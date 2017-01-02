Missouri increases minimum wage

Kyle Moore clinched his second term as Quincy Mayor during Tuesday's election.More >>
The race for John Wood Community College Board of Trustees is waiting for counts on write-in votes.More >>
The first mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program is scheduled for departure Thursday morning.More >>
The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would make sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including adding a stand-your-ground provision.More >>
Voters approved Proposition 1 in Tuesday's election, which would ban using ammonia to treat Hannibal's drinking water.More >>
Washington School has been looking to make their students healthier, both in the classroom and at home.More >>
The state of Missouri has been looking to get more children in school at an earlier age.More >>
Republican Tom Ernst sealed a victory Tuesday in the race for Quincy's 3rd Ward Alderman.More >>
Students were living in the past at Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday. The students celebrated Victorian Day to try and show what it was like to live in the Victorian period, which was from 1830s to 1901.More >>
