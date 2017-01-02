New year, new traffic laws for Illinois drivers

Car pulled over on the side of the road with hazard lights on

2016 was the deadliest year on Illinois roads since 2008, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Illinois state police announced a new law that every driver needs to be aware of in 2017.

Traffic fatalities in Illinois reached 1,073 in 2016, the first time the state topped 1,000 since 2008, according to IDOT.

The new move over law expands Scott's Law, which requires cars to move over for emergency vehicles. Now, drivers are required to move over for all vehicles on the side of the road with hazard lights on.

Driver Carolyn Hammerquist said she's had several close calls when broken down on the side of the road.

"I was really afraid because semis were flying, and a lot of them weren't moving because I had to get out to see what kind of damage I had under the hood," Hammerquist said. "I got out and just made sure that I stayed way over, but I was nervous even me being pulled over. When the semis came by everything just rocked."

Hammerquist said expanding this law just makes sense.

"I just always thought it was just common courtesy, common sense, that you move over for safety's sake," Hammerquist said. "I just think that's something you should automatically do. You see something ahead, somebody changing their tire, you should move over."

The fine for violating this law could be 100 dollars and up to 10,000 dollars. The higher fine would be imposed if there was an accident.

The punishment has also changed for speeding in school zones. Speeding 26 mph or more, but less than 35, is now a Class B misdemeanor. over 35 is a Class A misdemeanor with penalties up to a year in jail and/or a 2,500 dollar fine.

Also, drivers who go around lowered railroad crossing gates in 2017 will pay double. 1,000 dollars is the new fine for multiple-time offenders, up from a 500 dollar fine last year.

