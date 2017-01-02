Boil order issued in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Quincy

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Monday for some Quincy residents.

The order affects customers on Lewis Drive and South 35th Street, from Payson Road to Dee Drive.

The City of Quincy said residents in those areas lost water service Monday as crews fixed a leaking water main. The boil order went into effect once service was restored.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.