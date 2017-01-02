Monday's Area Scores-January 2 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores-January 2

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Girls**

Brown County: 30
Central-Southeastern: 55
Panthers: (14-1)

West Central: 57
Beardstown: 32

Rushville-Industry: 41
Bushnell-PC: 47
Kayley Peck: 19pts

(Highland Tournament)

Mexico: 38
Palmyra: 61
Nicole Kroeger: 30pts

Macon: 55
Knox County: 58
F/OT
Madison McCabe: 26pts

Canton: 38
Clark County: 70
Tressa Campbell: 14pts

Bowling Green: 37
Highland: 55
Kaitlin Benson: 17pts

(Clopton Tournament)

Louisiana: 22
Monroe City: 84
Asjia Troy: 18pts
Emilie Okenfuss: 15pts

(Marceline Tournament)

South Shelby: 52
Milan: 24

(Madison Tournament)

Mark Twain: 53
Paris: 45
Kaylee Ogle: 19pts, 14reb

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Madison Tournament)
Van-Far: 76
Cairo: 46
Josh Hodde: 23pts
Lathyn McMorris: 21pts
 

