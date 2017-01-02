Monday's Area Scores-January 2

**High School Basketball, Girls**
Brown County: 30
Central-Southeastern: 55
Panthers: (14-1)
West Central: 57
Beardstown: 32
Rushville-Industry: 41
Bushnell-PC: 47
Kayley Peck: 19pts
(Highland Tournament)
Mexico: 38
Palmyra: 61
Nicole Kroeger: 30pts
Macon: 55
Knox County: 58
F/OT
Madison McCabe: 26pts
Canton: 38
Clark County: 70
Tressa Campbell: 14pts
Bowling Green: 37
Highland: 55
Kaitlin Benson: 17pts
(Clopton Tournament)
Louisiana: 22
Monroe City: 84
Asjia Troy: 18pts
Emilie Okenfuss: 15pts
(Marceline Tournament)
South Shelby: 52
Milan: 24
(Madison Tournament)
Mark Twain: 53
Paris: 45
Kaylee Ogle: 19pts, 14reb
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Madison Tournament)
Van-Far: 76
Cairo: 46
Josh Hodde: 23pts
Lathyn McMorris: 21pts