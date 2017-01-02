Keokuk family warning others about potential of lead poisoning in homes

Photo during the renovation in Lauren's room. (Courtesy of Angela Gates)

Angela Gates showing the changes made at the home to get the lead out.

Paint chipped on the window ledge in the front of Gates home.

Lead poisoning turned a local family's life upside down, causing emotional, physical, and economic damage.

They're now on a mission to stop it from happening to anyone else.

The Gates family bought their home at 606 Orleans Avenue in Keokuk in 2007. They thought they found their dream home. but it quickly became their worst nightmare.

The whole incident started with a regular doctor's appointment in August of 2015 for the Gates family.

Their one-year-old daughter Lauren was getting a checkup. But a routine blood test turned out to be anything but routine.

"Hers came back at 46 micrograms per deciliter and the doctor said, 'That's really high, really high,'" Angela Gates said.

That's more than nine times the five microgram limit established by the CDC.

But where was it coming from?

Lauren's doctor's believes the lead levels came from their home that was built in 1880.

The Gates family thought you actually had to eat or drink something to get lead poisoning, but they quickly found out that lead dust is a big threat.

"The amount of lead dust to poison a kid would weigh the same as an eyelash," Gates said.

Next came the renovation.

The family had to get rid of siding on the house, windows, and repaint the entire house.

"Pretty much anything covered in paint had to be redone," Gates said. "With the age of this house, that's about everything."

$50,000 later, it's almost finished.

But they don't know how much damage it's done to Lauren.

"So far Lauren has a little bit of a speech delay and we don't know if six months down the road that something else will pop up," Gates said. "Or when she starts school, will she have learning problems?"

Now Angela wants to spread awareness, keeping this from happening to other families, and letting people know, lead poisoning is not a joke.

"I think I want people to take it seriously, because it can cause so much damage," Gates said.

Angela says after a blood test last week, Lauren's lead level has gone down to 10 micrograms.

The Gates family hopes it will go down to single digits in the next few weeks, but the impact could be permanent.

They're urging others to get tested for lead poisoning. They also want families to know that this could easily happen to them if they don't do their research.

