Copy-Macomb's Fayhee leads the way for young Bomber squad

The Macomb boys basketball team has certainly seen better years but when a team only returns one full-time starter growing pains are to be expected.



Fortunately for head coach Jeremy Anderson, that one returning starter is junior forward Carter Fayhee.



Coming off an impressive sophomore season as more of a role player for the Bombers, Fayhee has propelled himself to be Macomb's leading scorer and even dropped 30 points in a win over Brown County in the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament last week.



However, Fayhee says he has been able to progress because his teammates allow him to.



"It gives you a lot of confidence to make your next shot knowing your team wants to get you the ball and score the bucket," said Fayhee.



"So it's nice for them to have the confidence to give me so I can do that."



Not only does Fayhee's play reflect well for the Bombers on the scoreboard, but head coach Jeremy Anderson says Fayhee's play helps those around him as well.



"Watching him go out there and take the game and take the ball and make plays, that is fun," said Anderson.



"It's also neat to see the rest of our guys look to get him the ball and know what they were supposed to do against a double team or when there man helps against Carter and they move well without the ball."



Since Fayhee returns as the only full-time starter from last season's team, he has become more of a leader on the court in just his junior season. Anderson also says his star junior also became a valuable part of the Bombers' team growth



"He is the only guy we have back that was a full time starter from last year and so he has had a little more experience," says Anderson.



"He has done a nice job of helping guys learn what it's going to be like playing at the varsity level."



As for Fayhee, he saw an opportunity heading into this season to become a leader and took it upon himself to progress in the off-season.



"This summer I focused a lot on my game by working out and it has showed a lot this year." said the junior.



Fayhee and the Bombers will be back in action coming off their Macomb-Western Holiday Classic on Tuesday with a trip to West Hancock.







