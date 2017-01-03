Three vehicle crash in Hancock County

A Basco, Illinois driver's failure to yield at an intersection caused a three vehicle crash.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Aron Koehler, 18, of Basco, Illinois was headed east on 400 N. County Road at Illinois Highway 336 in his pickup truck with an attached trailer at about 12:50 p.m. Monday.

At the same time, a Plymouth, Illinois woman driving an SUV was headed north on Highway 336 at the same location. Authorities say that's when she crashed into Koehler, pushing his truck into a car stopped at a stop sign going west on 400 N. County Road.

The woman was taken to blessing hospital by ambulance. Koehler was cited for failure to yield and failure to reduce speed.