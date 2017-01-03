Seasonal workers looking for options after holiday season

Now that the holidays are over, what about seasonal workers? Careerbuilder reports 62 percent of companies expect to hire some of their seasonal staff for full-time positions, up from 57 percent last year.

It can be tough jumping from job to job, but for Rickey Williams, he now has a permanent job after looking at several places for holiday work.

Williams says he applied different places looking to take advantage of the holiday rush. Three weeks ago, he was hired at Menards in Quincy and will stay on into the new year. He says it all comes down to attitude.

"I started off part time and starting to get some full time hours and there are some opportunities there that I'm hoping to get to," Williams said. "Just work hard, show up for work and have just a positive attitude."

Williams says creating relationships with fellow employees and management has helped him transition into his new job easily and make it feel like more that just work.

While there is a growing trend of companies keeping seasonal workers on after the holidays, many workers are still left without a job.

Erica Anders with Manpower in Quincy says it's important to take advantage of the experience and connections made through seasonal work. She says update your resume right away because when getting back into the workforce, it's important to be prepared.

"When you come to apply for a position, if you have your resume with you, often times that client or company will not take your resume off hand," Anders said. "But having that resume already typed up and ready to go helps make sure that you're putting your best foot forward."

Anders says working with a temp agency can help get your foot in the door in order to make an impression on an employer to have better chances of getting a full time position.