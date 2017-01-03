Search for missing boaters near Montrose suspended

Emergency crews on the shore of the Mississippi.

Authorities suspended the search Tuesday night for two men whose fishing boat reportedly sunk earlier in the Mississippi River.

Montrose Police Chief Jordan Maag said the men went missing around 1:50 p.m. He said the boat was put in the water in Montrose.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the two men go into the water, and they didn't appear to be wearing life jackets. They also said the two men were fishermen.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said the Keokuk Emergency Corps. and Keokuk Fire Department were searching by boat. He said boats were brought back to shore shortly before 5 p.m. as Iowa Department of Natural Resources personnel prepared to deploy.

He said an AirEvac helicopter was also brought in to help with the search.

Cirinna said the search would continue Wednesday morning, but he was concerned that the freezing temperatures and ice on the river could make the search even more challenging.

U.S. Coast Guard Spokesperson Ensign Dana Schmitt said they were only in contact with emergency officials in Lee County as of 4 p.m. But Schmitt said the coast guard would deploy if they were needed.

Schmitt said Illinois Conservation is also involved in the search.