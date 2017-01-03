Search for missing boaters near Montrose suspended - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Search for missing boaters near Montrose suspended

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Search boat returns to shore in Lee County, Iowa. Search boat returns to shore in Lee County, Iowa.
Emergency crews on the shore of the Mississippi. Emergency crews on the shore of the Mississippi.
Emergency crew looks for missing boater. Emergency crew looks for missing boater.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Authorities suspended the search Tuesday night for two men whose fishing boat reportedly sunk earlier in the Mississippi River.

Montrose Police Chief Jordan Maag said the men went missing around 1:50 p.m. He said the boat was put in the water in Montrose.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the two men go into the water, and they didn't appear to be wearing life jackets. They also said the two men were fishermen.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said the Keokuk Emergency Corps. and Keokuk Fire Department were searching by boat. He said boats were brought back to shore shortly before 5 p.m. as Iowa Department of Natural Resources personnel prepared to deploy.

He said an AirEvac helicopter was also brought in to help with the search.

Cirinna said the search would continue Wednesday morning, but he was concerned that the freezing temperatures and ice on the river could make the search even more challenging.

U.S. Coast Guard Spokesperson Ensign Dana Schmitt said they were only in contact with emergency officials in Lee County as of 4 p.m. But Schmitt said the coast guard would deploy if they were needed.

Schmitt said Illinois Conservation is also involved in the search.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.