Four people injured in Lee County crash

Scene of the crash in Lee County on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the vehicles in the crash on Highway 2 in Lee County.

Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash near Fort Madison, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

State police say a vehicle driven by Michael Hayes, 48, crossed the center line and hit another car driven by Cassandra Watts,27, head-on on Hwy 2 about three miles west of Fort Madison.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said four people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Troopers say both Watts and Hayes were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital. Their passengers, Gina Hayes, 49, and Kara Shallcross, 28, were both taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital by ambulance.

Weber said he knew at least one had serious injuries.

The roadway was closed as crews worked at the scene. Traffic was backed up at least a mile.