Hannibal tourism expected to continue to grow in 2017 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal tourism expected to continue to grow in 2017

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hannibal CVB Hannibal CVB

Tourism officials say they continue to break records when it comes to the number of visitors coming to America's hometown.

Gail Bryant with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau says people from 70 different countries came to Hannibal in 2016 on vacation, many of them hoping to see the Mark Twain attractions. Bryant says they already have plans on how to attract even more tourists in 2017.

"We're excited about 2017, the Becky Thatcher House has new exhibits, we have new attractions, the car locks cars and pop culture, of course you know the changes to the downtown and now the river front, just a lot of exciting things," she said.

Officials say one of the first big event this year is the Chocolate Extravaganza in March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.