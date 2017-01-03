Hannibal tourism expected to continue to grow in 2017

Tourism officials say they continue to break records when it comes to the number of visitors coming to America's hometown.

Gail Bryant with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau says people from 70 different countries came to Hannibal in 2016 on vacation, many of them hoping to see the Mark Twain attractions. Bryant says they already have plans on how to attract even more tourists in 2017.

"We're excited about 2017, the Becky Thatcher House has new exhibits, we have new attractions, the car locks cars and pop culture, of course you know the changes to the downtown and now the river front, just a lot of exciting things," she said.

Officials say one of the first big event this year is the Chocolate Extravaganza in March.