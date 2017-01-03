Girls: Illinois High School Basketball Rankings

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (5) 16-0 111 2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5) 9-2 98 1
3. Rock Island (1) 15-1 96 T3
4. Edwardsville (1) 13-0 93 T3
5. Benet 16-2 65 5
6. Geneva 12-1 57 7
7. Rockford Boylan 14-0 52 10
8. Evanston Township 15-2 33 6
9. Hersey 14-2 26 NR
10. Springfield 14-2 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bethalto Civic Memorial (6) 15-0 121 2
2. Morton (3) 14-1 105 6
3. Chicago Marshall (3) 8-0 81 7
4. Mattoon 18-0 66 NR
(tie)Highland 14-3 66 5
6. Richwoods 14-3 58 NR
7. North Lawndale 8-3 38 3
8. Effingham 15-1 32 NR
9. Rochester 12-3 30 NR
10. Peoria Central 11-2 29 NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Galesburg 24. Normal University 22. Kaneland 12.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) 13-1 110 1
2. Sherrard 15-1 91 7
3. Hall 13-2 86 2
4. Eureka (1) 15-2 65 9
5. Teutopolis 16-2 53 NR
6. Camp Point Central 14-1 52 NR
7. Hillsboro 14-3 38 T4
8. Auburn 18-1 31 6
9. Breese Mater Dei 9-5 29 3
10. St. Edward 12-3 27 NR
Others receiving 12 or morevotes: Kewanee 26. Gilman Iroquois West 22. Monticello 15.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lebanon (12) 14-00 124 1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center 14-1 84 3
3. Okawville 13-3 67 4
4. Calhoun 12-3 64 5
(tie)Danville Schlarman (1) 10-4 64 2
6. Winchester 14-0 60 NR
7. Mount Olive 15-2 52 7
8. Colfax Ridgeview 16-1 44 NR
9. Harvest Christian Academy 11-3 39 NR
10. Princeville 16-2 29 NR
(tie)Galena 16-2 29 6
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Amboy 21. Annawan 14.