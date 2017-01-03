Girls: Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Girls: Illinois High School Basketball Rankings

Posted:

Class 4A
School                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Montini  (5)                                16-0    111    2     
  2.  Homewood-Flossmoor  (5)          9-2      98      1     
  3.  Rock  Island  (1)                        15-1    96      T3   
  4.  Edwardsville  (1)                      13-0    93      T3   
  5.  Benet                                            16-2    65      5     
  6.  Geneva                                          12-1    57      7     
  7.  Rockford  Boylan                        14-0    52      10   
  8.  Evanston  Township                    15-2    33      6     
  9.  Hersey                                          14-2    26      NR   
10.  Springfield                                14-2    15      NR   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None. 
Class 3A
School                                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial  (6)          15-0    121    2     
  2.  Morton  (3)                                            14-1    105    6     
  3.  Chicago  Marshall  (3)                        8-0      81      7     
  4.  Mattoon                                                  18-0    66      NR   
  (tie)Highland                                            14-3    66      5     
  6.  Richwoods                                              14-3    58      NR   
  7.  North  Lawndale                                    8-3      38      3     
  8.  Effingham                                              15-1    32      NR   
  9.  Rochester                                              12-3    30      NR   
10.  Peoria  Central                                    11-2    29      NR   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Galesburg 24. Normal University 22. Kaneland 12.
Class 2A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Byron  (11)                          13-1    110    1     
  2.  Sherrard                              15-1    91      7     
  3.  Hall                                      13-2    86      2     
  4.  Eureka  (1)                          15-2    65      9     
  5.  Teutopolis                          16-2    53      NR   
  6.  Camp  Point  Central          14-1    52      NR   
  7.  Hillsboro                            14-3    38      T4   
  8.  Auburn                                  18-1    31      6     
  9.  Breese  Mater  Dei              9-5      29      3     
10.  St.  Edward                          12-3    27      NR   
   Others receiving 12 or morevotes: Kewanee 26. Gilman Iroquois West 22. Monticello 15.
Class 1A
School                                                        W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lebanon  (12)                                    14-00    124    1     
  2.  Ashton-Franklin  Center                14-1      84      3     
  3.  Okawville                                          13-3      67      4     
  4.  Calhoun                                              12-3      64      5     
  (tie)Danville  Schlarman  (1)            10-4      64      2     
  6.  Winchester                                        14-0      60      NR   
  7.  Mount  Olive                                      15-2      52      7     
  8.  Colfax  Ridgeview                            16-1      44      NR   
  9.  Harvest  Christian  Academy          11-3      39      NR   
10.  Princeville                                      16-2      29      NR   
(tie)Galena                                              16-2      29      6     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Amboy 21. Annawan 14.
 

