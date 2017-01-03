Hannibal YMCA offers free expo classes

If you're looking to be more active for your New Year's resolution, this might be an option for you.

The Hannibal YMCA is having a fitness expo on Saturday. It is free to the public and you do not need to have a membership.

The event is from 8 a.m to noon and offers five different classes: Zumba, GRIT Cardio, GRIT Plyo, BodyPump and Yoga. If you attend all of the classes you can win a $50 voucher that can be redeemed for training or fitness classes.

Officials at the YMCA said they just want to help people start off the new year on a healthy foot.

"Its a thing that we do every year," Drew Earls, YMCA Wellness Director, said. "Just get everybody ready and revved up for the new year and get them exposed to new classes."

If you need someone to watch your kids, the nursery is available until noon.