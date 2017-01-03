Hannibal walking club makes it easier to walk in winter months

City leaders in Hannibal are launching a new plan to keep its residents active during the winter months.

The Parks and Recreation Department kicked off its new walking club Tuesday at the Admiral Coontz Armory. People can sign up to walk around the inside of the armory for free, that way you're not exposed to the elements. There's also the chance to win prizes, If you walk 50 miles, you get a free water bottle and once you have hit 100 miles you get your picture on the wall of fame.

"We wanted people to keep track of their miles we want them to motivate themselves, set a goal, maybe you want to walk 50 miles this year, maybe you want to walk 100 miles this year, its just really up to you to motivate yourself,” Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said.

Your are able to walk at the The Admiral Coontz Armory from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and you can sign up once you get there.