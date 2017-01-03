C-SE girls feel best is yet to come after tournament title

Heading into the holiday break the Central Southeastern girls basketball team was an impressive (10-1) overall coming off a third place finish at the state tournament a year ago.



But if you ask the head coach Matt Long or any of the Panthers, something just wasn't clicking with the team despite 10 wins in 11 games. That all changed with a three-win and championship performance at the annual State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington.



"It was a really big win for us and it helped us know how good we could be," said senior forward Kolby McClelland.



"I think once we got back into the gym we just wanted to work and wanted to play as good as we did up there."



Head coach Matt Long says the team's first Holiday Classic title showed just how tough his team could be.



"We thought we had a tough team but I think we figured out they can be tougher. The other thing is, I think they found out they could play another gear," he said.



Now the Panthers are faced with another tournament starting on Saturday and it is their own. Heading into a loaded Lady Panther Classic there is no rest for the weary for this battle tested team. However, that might not be a problem because so far, the Panthers haven't had any problems focusing on big games.



"I think it's just in our heads that we play better with big games on the line," said senior forward Brianna Hildebrand.



"I think it just helps us come prepared and come focused."



That doesn't mean, however, that the Panthers have reach their ceiling just yet.



"I think there are a lot of unknowns out there about this basketball team," said Long.



"I think once they realize they can hit that next level and that next gear, I think they're going to be an awful tough out come post season. "



Before tipping-off in the Lady Panthers Classic, Central-Southeastern faces a tough Macomb team on Thursday

