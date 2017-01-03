New Monroe Elementary School site school nearing completion

Construction is expected to be completed by May.

Students will be arriving in the fall and finding in a variety of new features never before seen in a Quincy classroom.

Progress has continued to be made on the new elementary school at the Monroe site. On Tuesday, Quincy Public Schools Business Manager Joel Murphy said the new building will provide more opportunities than ever before.

"Spaces for our speech, and reading recovery type of teachers that they'll have." Murphy said. "Currently some are literally in converted closets and storage areas."

Murphy also noted that the new spaces will allow more room for the collaboration of teachers which will in turn benefit the students.

"Kids can go from classroom, to classroom depending on the class, their levels, and give them greater opportunities in that regards." Murphy added.

The collaboration will take place in the areas outside of each classroom wing, where students will be able to experience hands on education.

"The large group areas could be set aside and made into an ocean for a week." Murphy noted. "Because they're going to have an ocean unit. And then you know they could set things up so that students can walk through."

The district has remained hopeful that the new building design will ultimately help to educate students in non-traditional ways, and teach them the importance of teamwork.

"It's not just sitting in nice neat rows with the teacher up there telling you what you need to know or not know, it's learning those skills of being able to work together." Murphy said.

The new building is expected to be completed sometime in May.