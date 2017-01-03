New fire chief, city administrator expected to take over in Macomb

The city of Macomb should be getting a new city administrator Tuesday night.

Mayor Mike Inman says the city council plans to remove the interim title from Dean Torreson and make him the full-time city administrator. Torreson previously served the same role for eight years before retiring. He was brought back after Sue McLaughlin left her post after only seven months. Torreson will serve until the next mayoral election.

Mayor Inman also says the city council plans on voting to remove the interim title of Fire Chief J.R. Hyde and make him the chief for the next two years.

Hyde took over after former Fire Chief Andy Taylor took his own life in September.

