Titan International moves wheel production to Quincy

Titan International, Inc.announced Tuesday that it's moving wheel production from its facility in Saltville, Virginia to Quincy.

In a news release, Titan President and CEO, Paul Reitz said, "We're consolidating production in order to more effectively serve our key mining customers." Reitz went on to say, "As the mining market returns, Titan will evaluate moving production back to the Saltville, Virginia facility."

WGEM reached out to Titan officials for more information, including if this would add jobs at the facility in Quincy, but haven't heard back.