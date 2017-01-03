Wood burning stove causes Hannibal mobile home fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Firefighters say a fire significantly damaged a home at 2107 Market Street in Hannibal Tuesday night.

Hannibal Fire Chief Sean Hampton said they got the call around 6:45 p.m.  He said no one was home at the time of the fire.

Hannibal Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Frame tells WGEM the fire was accidental and caused by a woodburning stove.

