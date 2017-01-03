Fire destroys Lewis County home

Fire officials had to break the news to an elderly woman Tuesday night that her home was gone.



R-4 Fire Chief Kent Richmond said, to his knowledge, she was the only person living at 25 Lakeview Drive and wasn't home when the house went up in flames around 8:30 p.m.



Smoke billowed for hours and could be seen miles away.



Fire officials say the home was fully involved when they arrived, forcing them to immediately go into defensive mode.



During times when the smoke cleared, you can see there was nothing left. Just charred boards. The home is a total loss, Richmond says.



About 25 to 30 firefighters battled the blaze, struggling with frigid temperatures and relying on neighboring volunteer fire departments to haul water to the scene.



"Just the cold and the road freezing from spilling some water, making the road slick," R4 Fire Chief Kent Richmond said. "The wind's not too bad, so that's not affecting us."



Richmond said luckily wind gusts weren't more than 20 miles an hour and crews quickly contained the fire, which was never in danger of spreading to other structures since the home is in a wooded area.



Fire officials were mopping up the last hot spots by around 10:30 p.m. and are still investigating what the cause the fire.