Tuesday's Sports Extra-January 3

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)

Macomb: 42
West Hancock: 54
Riley Langford: 17pts
Carter Fayhee: 11pts

Biggsville W. Central: 49
Illini West: 57

Central: 83
Southeastern: 39
Christian Rigg: 19pts
Cole Eilers: 18pt

Greenfield: 32
Brown County: 45
Darian Drake: 14pts
Hornets: (7-3)

West Central: 45
Pleasant Hill: 46

Beardstown: 69
North Fulton: 40

(MSHSAA)
 

*Highland Tournament
Macon: 35
Clark County: 56
Chandler Bevans: 21pts
Cole Kirchner: 15pts

Canton: 58
Palmyra: 42
Lance Logsdon: 19pts

Knox County: 65
Highland: 32
Hayden Miller: 24pts
Noah Talton: 9pts (Scored 1000th career point) 
Matthew Scoggin: 10pts

Mexico: 62
Bowling Green: 43

*Clopton Tournamet
Silex: 15
Monroe City: 56
CE Talton: 16pts

Wright City: 24
Louisiana: 60

(Marceline Tournament)
Milan: 39
South Shelby: 41
Alec Patterson: 18pts, 10reb

(Madison Tournament)
Paris: 45
Mark Twain: 38

(IHSAA)

Washington: 59
Ft. Madison: 72

4) New London: 62
Holy Trinity: 50
Cory Hopper: 22pts

Van Buren: 46
Central Lee: 71
Rick Galle: 19pts
Hawks: (2-4) 

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)

West Hancock: 33
Quincy High: 48
Miayla Robbins: 14pts
Jada Humphrey: 10pts

Pittsfield: 43
Payson: 46
Kamryn Flesner: GW half court shot at the buzzer

Liberty: 38
Beardstown: 51

Greenfield: 48
Griggsville-Perry: 49
Devin Battefeld: 18pts

(MSHSAA)

Wentzville Liberty: 60
Hannibal: 45
Kaylee Falconer: 16pts

(MSHSAA/IGHSAU)

9) Scotland County: 36
3) Keokuk: 52
Michaela Davis: 14pts
Abi Feeney: 14pts

(IGHSAU)

Van Buren: 74
12) Central Lee: 64

Washington: 46
Ft. Madison: 43

New London: 40
Holy Trinity: 62

