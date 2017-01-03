Hannibal city council delays action on graffiti proposal

City leaders want more time to look into an ordinance to crackdown on graffiti

No vote on a proposed ordinance to clean up graffiti in Hannibal. City Council tabled the issue Tuesday.

Graffiti has become a growing problem in America's hometown, which doesn't have a specific ordinance to address it.

Right now, Hannibal can only clean up graffiti on public property. A local pastor wants the city to adopt a California ordinance, which would allow the city to clean up graffiti on private property with permission from the property owner. But city leaders want more time to consider the proposal, citing concerns about cost and government overreach.

A committee is being formed to discuss the ordinance and the city attorney expects a decision possibly next month.