Prostitution ordinance passed in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A prostitution ordinance passed in city council without any further debate Tuesday.

While prostitution is still a state crime, the city can now prosecute lesser offenses in city court and collect fines of up to $500.

Supporters say it speeds up the legal process.

