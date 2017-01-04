Stacy Weber sworn in as Lee County Sheriff - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Stacy Weber sworn in as Lee County Sheriff

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Stacy Weber was sworn in as Lee County Sheriff Tuesday.

Weber will choose Will Conlee to be his Chief Deputy. Their goals are to start more community policing at schools and on the roads and prevent fatal crashes after 13 in the county last year. 

"My goal for next year is to reduce that. Accidents happen but the deputies need to be out there and out in the areas where the accidents occur so they can respond faster," said Weber.

Weber added that the staff will start picking up the phones from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and try to eliminate the automated system. 
 

