Missing boaters identified, search suspended

The two boaters who went missing this week after their boat possibly sank in the Mississippi River near Montrose, Iowa, were identified Wednesday.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said the two men were Bill White Sr., 68, of Argyle, Iowa, and Ron Wagner, 48, of Montrose.

The two men went missing Tuesday afternoon after witnesses said they saw them go into the water without life jackets. Search crews from several agencies searched the river for several hours before calling off the search at dark.

Friends say Bill White Senior and Ron Wagner were experienced fisherman. Many friends say they grew up on this water and it meant everything to them.

We've got a fraternity where we kind of stick together," Montrose native Glenn Vanvelt said.

Vanvelt says White and Wagner were related and were out on the river fishing, something they loved to do.

"Ron has been brought up on this river, his dad is a commercial fisherman," Vanvelt said. "That's all he's known all his life."

Vanvelt knew Ron since he was a little kid. He says Bill was a farmer in Argyle. He says both men were really good people who loved the water and the great outdoors.

"They were both wonderful guys," Vanvelt said. "The youngest one Ron, went to school with my youngest daughter and graduated with her and Bill was a great guy. Both of them would give you the shirt of their backs. I mean they were just great guys."

Vanvelt says the Mississippi River has been devastating the past few months and has a lesson for other fisherman.

"If you don't respect this lady, she will eat you up in a heartbeat," Vanvelt said.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says he also knew both both fisherman and they would do anything to help out their neighbors. Now he and his crew are looking out for them.

"Huge loss for both families," Weber said. "We will do our job to try and recover their family members. We are going to do that."

The search continued Wednesday morning, but officials at the scene said they would not be using boats because of ice in the river.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said Wednesday afternoon that all agencies but the sheriff's office suspended the search because of dangerous conditions.

Crews were only able to search from the air and on the ground today because of the weather.

"It's not safe to be on a small boat out on the water right now because of the ice coming down," Cirinna said. "With the expected temperatures to drop in the 20's again, it's continue to make ice so it won't be safe out there right now."

Cirinna is also asking the public to be on the lookout if they see something while they are walking or driving around the river. If you see something, call police immediately.

Agencies assisting in the search were Montrose Fire and Rescue, Keokuk Volunteer Emergency Corps, Keokuk Fire Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Police, Iowa DOT Enforcement, Air Evac, Lee County EMS Ambulance, Illinois DNR, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Nauvoo Fire and Rescue and Lee County EMA.