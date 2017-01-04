Bitter cold follows snowfall in the Tri-States

Roads in the Tri-States were covered in snow and slick Thursday morning with many areas receiving about an inch of accumulation.

Light snow showers are possible throughout the morning Thursday but the bulk of the snowfall came to an end in the early hours, according to WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole. Cole said the biggest concern heading into Thursday afternoon is the bitter cold. High temperatures are only forecasted to hit the upper teens, well below average for this time of year.

The National Weather Service canceled a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area early Thursday morning. It remains in effect until Thursday at noon. for Scott County in Illinois and Ralls and Monroe in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation asked drivers to reduce travel Thursday morning if possible. MoDOT Northeast District Communications Manager Marisa Ellison said the cold temperatures will only make road treatment more difficult. She said it will take most of the day for snow plows to get minor roads in Northeast Missouri cleared.



Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brent Bernhardt said if you do have to travel take it slow and give yourself extra stopping room. He also reminded drivers to ensure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in your vehicle.

Illinois State Police was also warning drivers. Trooper Dan Hill said being alert is the most important thing for drivers.

Motorists should be alert for snow plows, emergency vehicles and road conditions which can change rapidly," Hill said in a news release. "Many times a section of road will appear to have been cleared and drivers will begin to increase their speed, only to have the road become snow covered and icy again."

Hill also reminded drivers to keep a fully-charged cell phone and charger. He said if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle. If you must leave the vehicle, you're asked to leave a note with your name and contact number.

You can find road conditions HERE. Also be sure to download our new WGEM Stormtrak Mobile app.