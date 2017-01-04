New report shows Illinois ranks top 5 in home burglaries

A new State Farm report shows Illinois in the top five for number of burglaries in 2015.

There's also a spike in break-ins in January. Insurance Agent Julie Constable says thieves target big ticket items after Christmas. She say's its important that you have Home owners or renters insurance and beyond that, big ticket items are important to get a separate policy on.

"If you get a big ticket item like a real nice ring, some piece of jewelry, a gun, thing of that nature, you need to call your insurance agent because there are different policies we can write on those big ticket items that cover you further than your normal home owners or renter policy would," Constable said.

Constable said it's important to know what kind of policy you have and if the item costs enough to get it insured separately.

"If you get a ring say that's five thousand dollars, six thousand dollars, you really, really need to call your agent and get it added on as a either writer, or a different policy called a personal articles policy," Constable said. It's very inexpensive and a lot of those polices, they have no deductible."

According to the State Farm report the average cost of crime-related claims comes in at more than $2,700.

Latest data from the Illinois State Police shows over 44-thousand reported home burglaries in 2015, while nearly 6-thousand home burglary arrests were made in the state.