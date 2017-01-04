Program helps high school students start their own businesses

There's a new program in town that helps kids start their very own business before they even graduate.

Hannibal has welcomed the first and only Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Missouri. Through the program, high school students in the Tri-State area have the opportunity to open a business.

"Its a 30 week program that takes students through the process of starting a real business,” McKenzie Disselhorst, with the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, said.

Students learn all the steps to start and run their very own business while still in high school.

"They get a business license," Disselhorst said. "They get a tax ID number and they have an investor potential opportunity.”

Jessica Stinson is a sophomore at Hannibal High School and has dreams of owning her own coffee business.

"Were basically learning how to succeed in life," Stinson said. "It applies to the business, but it also applies to a lot of other subjects.”

Stinson explained her plans for the business.

"I'm going to be getting the green coffee beans, roasting them and packaging them and trying to sell them,” Stinson said.

Students are selected through an application process in November, pitch their business plans to potential investors in April and are up and running by May.

"Its important to take students through the process while they have someone guiding them, and mentors and the whole community worth of support so they see that their business can be viable,” Disselhorst said.

"I hope by the end of this that i am operating a successful business and i get my name out and make connections,” said Stinson.

There is an interview and application process. The application is $199 and final applicants are selected in the fall.