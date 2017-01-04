Protect children from cold weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Protect children from cold weather

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

We have had some mild weather lately but as the temperatures drop again, it's important to make sure you know how to keep your kids safe and warm.

Kids are more at risk than adults for getting hypothermia or frostbite.

Experts say the best way to prevent cold exposure is dressing your kids properly. Wearing hats, covering ears, hands and fingers are important.

Doctors at Hannibal Regional Medical Group say a rule of thumb is whatever adults are comfortable with, kids should always wear another layer.

"With freezing temperatures we're all at risk, but especially our young infants and children. They lose their warmth quicker and they often don't have the tools to regulate and know that they are endangered,” Pediatrician Deborah Baumann said.

Baumann also says if your kids do get frostbite poor warm water on it, not hot. 

