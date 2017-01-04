Nauvoo-Colusa Schools look to upgrade with new tax

The district hopes to use revenue from the sales tax to fund the construction of a new gymnasium.

Brenda Adkisson said she expects her class sizes to increase in the coming year.

In 2015, the elementary school moved into the Jr. High building in Nauvoo, Illinois.

When the Nauvoo-Colusa School District moved their elementary students to the Jr. High building in 2015, they found a problem.

So many students in one building has led to some crowding issues.

Brenda Adkisson teaches fifth and sixth grade at Nauvoo-Colusa Elementary School. She says her classes keep getting larger.

"In the next year coming up, I will jump up to 28 in one class, and the space for getting all of those in my classroom is going to take some creativity." Adkisson said.

School officials noted that creativity has been essential to solve some of their facility issues. One of the biggest problems has been overcrowding in the gymnasium.

"With the gymnasium, they're doubled up almost all day everyday, with classes." Adkisson said. "The scheduling for practices, games, is kind of a nightmare."

But, the nightmare could soon be over. Officials say they hope that on April 4th, voters will approve a one percent sales tax increase.

The increase would bring their district $68,000 in facility funding. Superintendent Kent Young says it has proven useful elsewhere.

"Since we're a border county, a lot of people go shopping in Iowa, do different things in Iowa, and you know we pay for their schools every time we go there," Young said. "Pay that one cent sales tax. Every county in Iowa has it."

Adkisson added that the chance to improve the schools would showcase the support that Hancock County residents have for education in the area.

"As a taxpayer I know that paying a higher tax is very difficult, and it does hit you in the pocketbook, but as an educator it would mean a lot knowing that the community is out there supporting us, and support of education, and what we do here." Adkisson added.