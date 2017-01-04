Vehicle crashes into Quincy restaurant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vehicle crashes into Quincy restaurant

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Damaged area in front of El Rancherito was boarded up. Damaged area in front of El Rancherito was boarded up.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police released few details Wednesday about what caused someone to crash into a restaurant just before lunchtime.

Police said someone crashed into El Rancherito near 36th and Broadway just before 11:30 a.m.

The restaurant was back open for lunch.

