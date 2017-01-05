Wednesday's Area Scores - January 4

**College Basketball, Men's**
South Dakota State: 74
Western Illinois: 82
Garret Covington: 22 pts
Dalan Ancrum: 18 pts
Brandon Gilbeck: 12 pts, 10 rebs
Leathernecks: (5-9, 2-1) - snap 17-game skid vs. Jackrabbits
Culver-Stockton: 63
Mount Mercy: 80
Francesc Iturria: 24 pts
Wildcats: (1-12, 0-9) - 12th straight loss
John Wood: 70
St. Louis CC: 50
Mason Schlotzhauer: 15 pts
Trail Blazers: (9-7)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Culver-Stockton: 57
Mount Mercy: 68
Hannah Thompson: 12 pts
Lady Wildcats: (6-7, 4-5)
18) Lake Land: 60
John Wood: 64
Autumn Voigt: 14 pts
Lexus Fox: 10 pts, 10 rebs
Michaela Gronewold: 11 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Highland Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Knox County: 38
Palmyra: 55
Nicole Kroeger: 21 pts
Madison McCabe: 10 pts
Highland: 34
Clark County: 77
Carissa Bevans: 15 pts
Tressa Campbell: 14 pts
Kaitlin Benson: 11 pts
- Palmyra vs. Clark County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Canton: 53
Bowling Green: 62
KateLynn Charlton: 21 pts
Laken Hugenberg: 30 pts
Mexico: 54
Macon: 67
(Clopton Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Silex: 37
Monroe City: 76
Asjia Troy: 23 pts, scored 1,000th career point
Jada Summers: 18 pts
Elsberry: 9
Clopton: 39
Ashtyn Lagemann: 13 pts
- Monroe City vs. Clopton (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
Louisiana: 39
Wright City: 36
- Overtime
(Marceline Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Glasgow: 39
South Shelby: 49
Diane Mayes: 11 pts, 10 rebs
(Madison Tournament)
Van-Far: 41
Paris: 49
Mark Twain: 28
Cairo: 39
McKenzie Lathrom: 11 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Madison Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Battle JV: 44
Van-Far: 52
Josh Hodde: 23 pts
(Non-Tournament)
Griggsville-Perry: 29
North Greene: 75
