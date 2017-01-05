Wednesday's Area Scores - January 4

Garret Covington had a game-high 22 points to lead WIU past South Dakota State.

**College Basketball, Men's**



South Dakota State: 74

Western Illinois: 82

Garret Covington: 22 pts

Dalan Ancrum: 18 pts

Brandon Gilbeck: 12 pts, 10 rebs

Leathernecks: (5-9, 2-1) - snap 17-game skid vs. Jackrabbits



Culver-Stockton: 63

Mount Mercy: 80

Francesc Iturria: 24 pts

Wildcats: (1-12, 0-9) - 12th straight loss



John Wood: 70

St. Louis CC: 50

Mason Schlotzhauer: 15 pts

Trail Blazers: (9-7)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Culver-Stockton: 57

Mount Mercy: 68

Hannah Thompson: 12 pts

Lady Wildcats: (6-7, 4-5)



18) Lake Land: 60

John Wood: 64

Autumn Voigt: 14 pts

Lexus Fox: 10 pts, 10 rebs

Michaela Gronewold: 11 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Highland Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Knox County: 38

Palmyra: 55

Nicole Kroeger: 21 pts

Madison McCabe: 10 pts



Highland: 34

Clark County: 77

Carissa Bevans: 15 pts

Tressa Campbell: 14 pts

Kaitlin Benson: 11 pts

- Palmyra vs. Clark County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Canton: 53

Bowling Green: 62

KateLynn Charlton: 21 pts

Laken Hugenberg: 30 pts



Mexico: 54

Macon: 67



(Clopton Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Silex: 37

Monroe City: 76

Asjia Troy: 23 pts, scored 1,000th career point

Jada Summers: 18 pts



Elsberry: 9

Clopton: 39

Ashtyn Lagemann: 13 pts

- Monroe City vs. Clopton (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Louisiana: 39

Wright City: 36

- Overtime



(Marceline Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Glasgow: 39

South Shelby: 49

Diane Mayes: 11 pts, 10 rebs



(Madison Tournament)

Van-Far: 41

Paris: 49



Mark Twain: 28

Cairo: 39

McKenzie Lathrom: 11 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Madison Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Battle JV: 44

Van-Far: 52

Josh Hodde: 23 pts



(Non-Tournament)

Griggsville-Perry: 29

North Greene: 75