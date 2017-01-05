No resolution reached after marathon QPS contract negotiation meeting

After meeting for nearly 10 hours, another QPS Board/Union meeting came to an end early Thursday morning with no resolution.

Contract negotiations between the Quincy Public School board and its employees' union continued into the early hours of the morning, just days before a potential strike, if no deal is reached.

The group met behind closed doors at the QPS board office. Negotiations were scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. but Quincy Federation and school board members told WGEM it would be a long night, and that's exactly what happened.

Wednesday marked the 17th meeting between the two parties, trying again to reach an agreement on a contract. QPS employees have been working without a contract for months.

According to documents made public this week, the district is offering an average increase of 1.39 percent for all union employees. It's 1.2 percent for teachers specifically.

But union employees want a 1.45 percent increase which would apply to teachers, faculty and staff.

The group will try yet again to reach an agreement on Jan. 10.