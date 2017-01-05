Classic champion QND preps for rival Pittsfield

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- What do you get with a State Farm Holiday Classic title and Top-5 ranking in Class 2A?
Certainly not complacency if you're part of the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team.
Not when you have state-ranked Pittsfield coming to town later this week. The Raiders say last week is in the past considering there's not let up in the schedule.
Throw in post-season seeding implications, and the long-standing rivalry, and Saturday's contest becomes increasingly important.
"Win or lose, how do we get better out of this game? It reminds me a lot of our Quincy High game," Meyer said.
"From probably (Pittsfield coach) Brad (Tomhave's) stand point a great chance for them to measure up coming out of the Macomb Tournament. We played some pretty good competition. Can we continue that? I think we're both in that same boat."
According to QND senior Carter Cramsey, "I think it comes down to getting good shots (and) getting in transition. I think if we can get in transition we'll get a lot of easy buckets but they're a good team. Nothing's going to come easy."
The host Raiders know to expect anything and everything when it comes to playing the Saukees and a week of preparation shouldn't hurt.
"It's just a great thing. Last year it was (at Pittsfield) so this year it will be nice to have all the fans and students here. It will be a great atmosphere."
Meyer added: "Hopefully it's a fun environment for both teams. Hopefully we both play well and both get out of here healthy. I think those are the things that are most important for this weekend."
The Raiders are off until Saturday. However, the Saukees are not. They will face Unity on Thursday night.
