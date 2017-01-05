DNA match leads to Quincy burglary arrest

A DNA match lead to the arrest of a Canton, Missouri, woman for breaking into a Quincy business last year, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department said Megan Bradshaw, 34, was arrested Wednesday. She is accused of breaking into South Side Boat Club back in May.

Police said Bradshaw broke a window to get in and stole a safe with cash in it and several bottles of alcohol.

According to police, blood was found in the business. Police said the DNA profile came back to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was arrested at her home in Canton on a burglary charge. She's scheduled in court on Jan. 18.