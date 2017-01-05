City of Hannibal trying to crack down on graffiti

Hannibal city leaders are tired of seeing graffiti and they want to crack down on it.

They've even proposed an ordinance. But first, they have to work through some hang-ups.

Graffiti has been popping up around Hannibal and neighbors are tired of it.

"It's wrong when you deface someone else's property," resident Dennis Taylor said.

The Hannibal City Council is trying to come up with a way to stop the graffiti.

"The ordinance would prescribe, or allow - even give the city responsibility to go onto private property and remove graffiti from business, homes, and things like that." Hannibal City Manager Jeff LaGarce said.

The proposal would also make it illegal for people under 18-years-old to buy paint. But while the council wants to crack down on the graffiti, they don't want to punish the whole town.

"There's a lot of young people who work or work around their house who might not be able to buy tools - being a summer job or whatever," LaGarce said. "The other concern is graffiti is not restricted to people under 18 years of age."

The other concern is that removing graffiti from someone's personal property could do more damage then good.

"Graffiti is very, very difficult to remove," LaGarce said. "There's no one solution. There's no miracle cure. You could really deface a building pretty badly by just trying to scrub the graffiti off of it. That's a liability the city council is a little concerned about too."

Just like city officials, residents have mixed feelings.

"I can't really say whether the new ordinance would help or actually hinder the community," resident Tony Ardison said. "I don't know, but as far as the vandalism itself, I feel that it definitely needs to be handled.”

"It's hard to get graffiti off and it also defaces the value of the property,” Taylor said.

City leaders said something will be done, but they don't want to rush it.

"I think the ordinance is very good in its intent, but I think we're going to be sitting down and working out some of the bugs and finding a practical way to address the graffiti issue,” LaGarce said.

The city is also looking at imposing fines for people caught painting graffiti. The council is expected to take up the issue again within the next few weeks.